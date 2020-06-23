Holguín develops certification process in Campismo Popular

Authorities of the Ministry of Public Health in the province of Holguin are currently developing the process of accreditation of the facilities of Campismo Popular, as part of the measures of the post-COVID-19 recovery stage for the start of summer activities.

Dr. Yanelis Calviño, head of the Provincial Public Health Office, said that among these recreational centers are Playa Blanca, la Silla de Gibara, Cabonico, El Vaquerito and Villa Cromita, located in the municipalities of Rafael Freyre, Gibara, Mayarí and Moa.

She stressed that one of the objectives of the process is to comply with established health and hygiene measures, including surface disinfection, social distancing, constant hand washing and foot filters, which are necessary to prevent outbreaks of the new coronavirus.

She indicated that rules such as opening the pools up to 40 percent, appropriate distance between the sunbeds and avoiding the concentration of people will also be applied, of strict application in order to enjoy the facilities.

Calviño stressed that once the campsites begin to receive guests, health specialists will remain at the center 24 hours a day, to help ensure compliance with the provisions for the stage.

In the event that a person with symptoms appears, the protocol established for the study and isolation of suspects carrying the SarsCov-2 is followed, which includes referral to the health area closest to the patient's location, the specialist said.



Although Holguín has accumulated more than 45 days without reporting positive cases of COVID-19, the doctor insisted on the importance of maintaining discipline and responsibility in the population to take care of personal and collective health, especially in sectors that are vulnerable due to age and associated diseases such as diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure and bronchial asthma.