Holguin's dairy industry diversifies its production

The elaboration of assortments with milk serum as raw material is one of the priorities of the Dairy Products Company of the province of Holguín, as part of the substitution of imports, in the middle of the recovery stage of the new coronavirus causing COVID-19.

Migdalia Moreno, director of that entity, explained to the Cuban News Agency that among the food products, ice cream, cheese and serum stand out, sold in a free form, which allows offering a greater variety of foods in the midst of the current health contingency.

In addition to these assortments, Miragurt and mantesuero are sold to the population in 43 markets of the trade network, located in the municipalities of Moa, Mayarí and the provincial capital, she said.

The directive indicated that local resources are used for the packaging of these products, among which are means recovered during the industrial process, which are now reused in the form of 250-gram pots, an alternative that also contributes to mitigate the negative effects of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

This company has a wide range of assortments made from soya, such as concentrated milk, bom bom cream and dressing, with great acceptance by consumers, in addition to ice cream, yogurt and other conventional products, Migdalia Moreno stressed.

As part of the containment of COVID-19, some 160 tons of soya yogurt are also redistributed, mostly to public health entities and for sale at points set up in the territory's popular councils, she said.

The Holguín dairy, as this factory is popularly known, produces some 22 products, which also meet the demand of social institutions like the Modesto Fornaris Psychopedagogical Medical Center and the protection of vulnerable and low-income populations.

With information from ACN