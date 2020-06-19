The return to normality after the Covid-19 in Holguin

The return to normality after Covid-19 in the province of Holguin has been welcomed by the inhabitants of this northeastern territory, although they know that it is a progressive and unhurried transition.

We will have to go slowly in this first phase of the post-Covid-19 recovery phase, which introduces a rational flexibility of the restrictive measures that were still in force and that in some sectors, without them disappearing completely.

Remarkable changes will be made in trade and gastronomy, transport, and measures will also be adopted to guarantee the people's food, through the regulated basic basket and other alternative channels.

Obviously, there should be no relaxation of discipline, no violation of measures that are still in force, and no distance between people and the use of nasobuco, among other means of protection.

At this stage, the guidelines issued by the relevant authorities and disseminated by the mass media will continue to be respected to the letter, as it is clear that we are moving towards the total elimination of the pandemic, but it is still too early to claim victory.

We must move towards restoring total normality, although I think that we will have to give it time, without skipping stages and maintaining some of the measures applied in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.