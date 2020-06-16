Holguin hospital services prepare for the post-COVID-19 stage

On the eve of announcing Holguín's entry into the recovery phase of COVID-19, public health authorities are alerting the population to the importance of complying with health measures.

The fact that no pandemic infections have been reported for more than 40 days in the territory cannot justify lowering the guard on this and other communicable diseases.

This is how Dr. Yanelis Calviño Vega, head of the Provincial Health Department's command post in Holguín, said at a press conference that "at this time, six patients remain at the "Fermín Valdés Domínguez" Military Hospital, two of whom have been confirmed with COVID-19 and the rest are awaiting the results of their PCR, as they are contacts of the confirmed cases or travellers".

Similarly, the second stage of the population study has already begun, which includes the examination by SUMA technology of 113 families in five municipalities in Holguín

In relation to arbovirosis, the most complicated territory today is Banes, with a dengue infection rate of 1.79, much higher than the provincial average rate of 0.93.

A group of 15 health workers went to Banes to reinforce the mitigation and elimination of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits several diseases.

Similarly, in the municipalities of Holguín and Urbano Noris, with indices of 1.79 and 0.99, respectively, community interventions are being carried out to guide and socialize prophylactic measures to prevent the proliferation of the vector.

At a press conference, Dr. Katherine Chibás Pérez, Deputy Director of Medical Assistance of the Provincial Health Directorate, explained that with the implementation of the first phase of recovery, hospital services will be restored.

However, "currently only urgent cases are being attended to and elective surgeries and outpatient consultations are being postponed. We will meet with the heads of the different services to define which ones are essential to activate, because in the first phase we will operate at 50 percent," she said.

In the case of the Stomatology services, the specialist specified that they will begin to attend to patients also in 50 percent, since they have the necessary means of protection.

It should also be clarified that all hospitals and polyclinics where there is hospitalization will keep the room active for respiratory services and, furthermore, family visits will not be allowed in these facilities.

At the polyclinic level, the specialties that will remain active will also be defined, which will allow for greater optimization of medical personnel and resources.

Likewise, in homes for the elderly, maternity and educational psychology centres, research will continue, as will the points of podalic and manual disinfection, as well as the cleaning of surfaces, among other measures.