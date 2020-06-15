Tribute to Maceo and Che in Holguin

For the birthdays of Antonio Maceo and Ernesto "Che" Guevara, this June 14, young Holguineros deposited floral offerings before the monuments of both patriots who in distant times fought for the freedom of Cuba, located in the Avenida Los Libertadores of the City of Parks.

Maceo, a patriot born in Santiago de Cuba, led the most important battles of the Cubans against the Spanish domination and never gave in to the pressure or force of an army superior in number and armament, because with his machete and bearing the wounds of the enemy bullets he defeated the oppressor, and gave a great example of courage.

Che" as Ernesto Guevara was known, although he was born in Argentina, as soon as he learned about the revolutionary feat in Cuba, he arrived in Mexico to be part of a guerrilla expedition that was heading to the largest of the Antilles, which would be the base for the consolidation of the Rebel Army that in 1959 won the war against Fulgencio Batista's dictatorship.

175 and 92 years, respectively, from their birthdays, this June 14 the Holguineros and Cubans in general, pay tribute to these important patriots who gave an example of courage and patriotism, being examples of struggle all over the world.