Friday, 12 June 2020

Tobacco production in Holguín remains stable

In the province of Holguin, the production of tobacco for export is behaving as planned, despite the limitations imposed by the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Cuban News Agency (ACN), the five factories in this eastern territory will generate values of more than 25 million pesos, which ratifies this line as one of the most effective within the industrial program of the tobacco sector in Cuba.

Emilio del Toro, Deputy Director of the Tobacco Company of Holguín, assured that the entity maintains favorable indicators in the monthly delivery to Habanos S.A., exclusive marketer of all Cuban tobacco brands, both in the island and in the rest of the world.

He also said that in relation to national consumption the province will reach values of more than 37 million pesos.
In response to the country's call to increase production in this area, the more than 2,700 workers who make up the sector, in the agricultural and industrial areas, work under the slogan "My contribution decides".

Raciel Aguilera, director of the Company of Collection, Benefit and Twisted of the Tobacco in Holguín, explained that they do not give up the commitment to manufacture, with high quality, more than 16 million cigars during this year.

Those responsible for the crop, which is mainly developed in the municipalities of Sagua de Tánamo, Mayarí and the People's Council of San Andrés, planted more than a thousand hectares and, in this way, exceeded the plans for the 2019-2020 campaign.

Holguín also stands out for the delivery of raw materials, necessary in the elaboration of cigars for Cuban consumers, said the ACN.

 

