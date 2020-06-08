Holguin will have a single point to identify national travellers before the COVID-19

A single point for the identification of national travelers from the west and center of the country will be enabled at the entrance of the municipality of Calixto Garcia as part of the new measures of the health system in the province of Holguin in the face of the COVID-19.

Yanelis Calviño, head of the command post of the Provincial Directorate of Public Health, said that through this area, the first in the west of Holguin, will contribute to a more detailed registration of personal data of visitors who enter the eastern territory of those regions that currently present a more complex situation in the current health contingency caused by the new coronavirus.

This point, which links Holguín from Las Tunas territory through the Central Highway, will facilitate the control by Public Health of people entering the province, who will have to stay for 14 days at home for epidemiological surveillance.

Among the measures that the health sector still maintains with the rigor required to avoid the expansion of COVID-19, we can highlight the active investigation, the monitoring of vulnerable populations and the surveillance and preventive treatments in the Modesto Fornaris Psychopedagogical Medical Center, the homes for the elderly and mothers and the Centers for the Attention of People with wandering behaviors.

With information from ACN