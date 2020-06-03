New hotel stands out as a city tourist attraction in Holguin

Gertrudis Furiño, Operations Director of the Engineering and Design Services Company of Holguín VERTICE, explained to ACN that the first phase of construction of the facility has been completed and is currently in the stage of decorating and furnishing each of the spaces in the building.

Initially the hotel will have 12 rooms, the reception, a restaurant and a bar-cafeteria, whose general project includes the expansion where another accommodation block, a swimming pool and a roof garden will be annexed to the building, situated on calle Maceo, next to the central park Calixto García, in the eastern city of over 300 thousand inhabitants.



Daimara Reyes, general director of the E Holguín Hotel complex, told the ACN that the work is being carried out with the support of several organizations in the province, including the Heritage Office, in order to preserve the original and distinctive characteristics of the building in the restoration process.



City tourism, she said, benefits from this new facility as it is located in the heart of the historic centre, in the vicinity of the Calixto García Park, one of the main parks in the capital of Holguín, and also because of the majesty of the building, which in its past performed the same function, and the possibility of offering direct contact with city life.



Since 2016 the Tourism Real Estate Company and the Engineering and Design Services Company of Holguín VERTICE are linked in the restoration of the Saratoga, which was built in 1913 and soon, after completing the process of setting up its interior areas, will reopen its doors to national and international tourism.



This facility will be added to the Caballeriza and Esmeralda hotels, also located in the city of Holguin and also managed by the Cubanacán Group, which operates four other centers of this brand in Gibara, known as El Ordoño, El Arsenita, Plaza Colón and Bahía del Almirante.

With ACN information