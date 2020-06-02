Holguin maintains an active epidemiological surveillance system

Currently in the province of Holguin there are two patients suspected of having Covid-19 admitted to the "Fermín Valdés Domínguez" Military Hospital, since the positive cases to the disease have been discharged previously.

The health authorities in the province continue to monitor inhabitants of the different health areas, carrying out active investigations, examination of risk personnel, travelers and wanderers, all of which has allowed for some stability in the territory.

In this regard, Dr. Yanelis Calviño Vega, head of the provincial health department's command post, said that "despite the fact that we have gone 27 days without cases, in Holguín we will not have peace of mind until the next three months without contagion.

The specialist also stressed that control measures will be increased, since flights are scheduled to arrive in Cuba for humanitarian reasons and several of the returning travelers are Holguiners.

As for those who travel from other provinces to Holguín, Calviño Vega clarified that, as of this moment, they will adjust for 14 days to home isolation and close surveillance by their family doctor.

At a press conference, it was also announced that this Tuesday the program "Marcapasos" (pacemaker) will be transmitted through the Tele Cristal signal with the assistance of several specialists to respond to the population's concerns about the province's epidemiological situation.

On the other hand, Nelvys Paterson Oramas, director of the Business Group of Commerce in Holguín, clarified that "the distribution of the basic basket corresponding to the month of June began last 29th, in the areas where the fundamental products were guaranteed".

"This Saturday the delivery of the controlled chicken ended and in the next few days we will inform you about how it will be distributed. In addition, the sale of washing and bath soap is guaranteed throughout the province, and the sale of liquid detergent is pending in the municipalities of Holguin and Frank Pais," she said.

The delivery of five pounds of food for people over 65 years remains, although it depends on the distribution possibilities of each territory.

Also participating in the press conference was Eudelio Ricardo Mondejar, delegate for water resources in Holguín, who explained that in May it rained 138 percent more than the historic average.

In this way, several territories such as Cacocum, Gibara, Rafael Freyre and Báguanos received above-average contributions for the benefit of their reservoirs.

On this topic, the delegate also said that today the Holguin reservoirs are at 71 percent, which is equivalent to 658,612 cubic meters of water.

Ricardo Mondejar highlighted the positive impact of the rains, but pointed out the quality of the water, especially that coming from the Cacoyugüín dam, which is why it is recommended to boil the water.

"The three water treatment plants in the municipality of Holguín are improving their conditions, and in Antilla the first circuit was connected to the municipal capital and the work in the Ramón de Antilla area is being maintained, which will benefit future camping sites," he said.

Meanwhile, the cleaning of pits at this time is limited because the technical availability of high-pressure cars is low and only 10 to 12 remain working daily.