Tobacco workers in Holguin celebrate their day with over compliance in agricultural and industrial plans

If it were not for Covid-19 Holguin would celebrate today the national event for the Tobacco Worker's Day for the efficient and sustained productive results of its Tobacco Collection, Benefit and Twisting Company (Tabacuba), whose manufacturing operations allow every year the hand-made elaboration of millions of Habanos with a wide range of brands and assortments that are commercialized in the international market as one of the lines of greater economic contribution to the country.

Raciel Aguilera Perez, director of Tabacuba in the province, congratulated the more than three thousand workers of the sector on this special date and urged them to continue promoting the movement "My contribution decides" as a productive stimulus in view of the effects of the SARS CoV-2 virus pandemic.



The tobacco growers of Holguín celebrate this time in an atypical way, but satisfied with their contribution to local and national development and ratify their commitment to continue producing tobacco, aware of its significant contribution to the country's economic recovery.

To date, they have exceeded the tobacco collection plan with a total of 171 tons out of the 58 planned. Similarly, the production of cigars for export is 109% complete with more than 6 million 727 thousand cigars. Likewise, the production for national consumption achieves 110 percent compliance with just over 14 million 324 thousand physical units.

Tabacuba in Holguin is a comprehensive company that serves agriculture, pre-industrial and industrial, integrated by 22 Basic Business Units, of which 10 are dedicated to the manufacture of tobacco for domestic consumption and five for export, processes that are linked to about 60 percent of its workforce, while about 110,000 producers are engaged in the cultivation of this aromatic plant which is obtained a product of Cuba.

As a source of employment, this sector benefits women and young people and preserves a trade rooted in Cuba's traditions and history.

In 2020, Cuba will be one of the countries with the largest number of physical units of cigars for international marketing (16.38 million), contributing to the national plan. The "Jesús Feliú Leyva Number Two" Twisted Cigar Factory plays a leading role in achieving this goal. For more than two decades, this factory has been manufacturing the largest number of cigars for export in the province.



On May 29th, the Tobacco Worker's Day is celebrated in homage to Lázaro Peña González, founder of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba (CTC), to whom the Holguineros pay tribute and remember on the 109th anniversary of his birth.