Producing animal feed without imports

Increasing animal feed production is a priority for farmers in the province of Holguin, as part of the strategy to reduce imports.

During a recent participation in the Mesa Redonda, Gustavo Rodríguez Rollero, Minister of Agriculture, reported that the country spends around 500 million dollars on the purchase of raw materials or animal feed.

During his speech, the Cuban Minister of Agriculture emphasized the need to use pastures and fodder, and palm trees, in addition to continuing to grow corn, yucca and protein plants, as an alternative to guarantee adequate animal feed.

This means achieving, through local production, the necessary amounts of animal feed within the complex situation that exists due to the presence of COVID 19 and the strengthening of the blockade on Cuba, imposed by the current government of the United States of America.

The aim is to promote the production of animal feed that will result in high yields for poultry, small and large livestock, i.e., pigs, sheep, goats and cattle, among others, which in turn will guarantee increases in the production of milk, meat and its derivatives.

Planting more, harvesting more, producing more, feeding more and better animals, is a task that has among its benefits to make the production of animal feed independent from imports.

And in that sense there is still a long way to go.