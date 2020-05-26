Tourist facilities for the isolation of health personnel

The provision of the El Bosque Motel for the isolation of health personnel working in the red zone of the Covid-19 confrontation is part of the pandemic prevention measures in the province of Holguín, where 92 confirmed positive cases have been recorded to date.

Yanelis Calviño, head of the command post of the Public Health Directorate in the territory, confirmed to the Cuban News Agency that in the facility, located in the Cuban city of the parks, originally intended for tourism, there are more than 100 workers from the Fermín Valdés Domínguez Military Hospital and the Lucía Íñiguez Landín Surgical Clinic, authorized during the current health contingency to care for patients with these characteristics.

Within the hotel facility, he explained, workers from the medical centers who have been in direct contact with patients with the new coronavirus will serve a 14-day isolation period, during which they will be subject to epidemiological surveillance and a rapid positive test as a preventive measure.



With the same content are also the bases of campsites in Playa Blanca and La Silla de Gibara and Villa Azucar, in the provincial capital among other premises for the monitoring of doctors, nurses, technical staff and support brigades in sanitation and conclude their rotations in isolation centers, Calviño said.

He said that Holguín also keeps 17 patients under surveillance because they are contacts of people with positive rapid diagnostic tests, who were immediately isolated for study through the PSR in real time.

Calviño reaffirmed that the investigations are still active, with approximately 400,000 Holguineros surveyed each day, which has made it possible to identify people with respiratory symptoms, although they have not been classified as suspected of carrying SarsCov-2.

(With information from Agencia Cubana de Noticias)