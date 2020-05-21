International tours to the municipalities of Holguin

The extension of the international money order collection service to the municipalities of Holguín province is part of the measures adopted by the Cuban Postal Service to deal with the new coronavirus causing COVID-19 in that territory, with 92 confirmed cases.

Currently, these services are being provided in Moa, Banes and the provincial capital, and will gradually be extended to other locations, according to the conditions and availability of resources, said Jaime Hernández, director of that entity.

He stressed that this measure brings the services closer to the population and contributes to social isolation, the most effective measure for the containment of COVID-19, which has maintained 92 positive cases accumulated in Holguín over the last few days.

To date, more than 5,000 of these cases have been received, mainly from Spain, Chile and Uruguay, said the executive.

The company, he explained, implements other provisions as part of the health contingency, including home collection of electricity service, taking into account personal and collective biosecurity standards, which includes the use of gloves, nasobuco and hand washing with sodium hypochlorite.

With information from ACN