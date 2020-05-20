Habanos for the world from Holguin

Protecting the production of exportable products in the middle of the Covid-19 is part of the strategy prioritized in Holguin, as can be seen in the "Jesús Feliú Leyva Number Two" Twisted Tobacco Factory, where the production of Habanos continues without any effects, with high levels of efficiency, which will exceed five million 700 thousand physical units at the end of 2020.

For more than two decades, this entity has been producing handmade cigars with skill and under strict quality control, which are marketed in about 80 countries.

Its director Jorge David Mendez Sarmiento confirmed that at the end of April, even in adverse conditions due to the current epidemiological situation the country is going through, they achieved overcompliance in all economic indicators thanks to the positive attitude of the tobacco growers who have supported with a collective effort, at all times, the biosecurity measures and the actions to reorganize the production process in order not to give up the income of the 46 million 102 thousand pesos planned for sales this year.



This factory is the largest production of Habanos for export in the province, of the five existing ones, and one of the most important in the country. In general, 25 thousand twisted cigars are made daily. Eleven brands of international prestige are manufactured, 29 vitolas are produced in galleries and 76 assortments.

It was from 1996 that this factory was dedicated to making hand-rolled cigars for export as Cohiba, Montecristo, Partagás, Romeo y Julieta, Hoyo de Monterrey or H. Upmann and other well-known brands, since then it is recognized in the sector for its excellent administrative management and production efficiency with considerable economic contribution to the country. In 2019 they concluded with excellent results by meeting sales at 109 percent with a total production of five million 796 thousand cigars, 49 thousand 438 more than the plan.

These results are based on the dedication and sense of duty of its workers, mostly young people under 35. In this difficult period, due to the spread of the SARS CoV-2 virus, more than 75 percent of the labor force remains active and committed to the continuity of this traditional trade, which provides one of the most valuable export items in Cuba.

The tobacco industry in Holguín has a great industrial and human capacity in the production of twisted tobacco for export and although still most of the raw material for its elaboration comes from the center and west of the country, the cultivation of covered tobacco is already promoted in this eastern region with good yields that favors the closed cycle from its plantation to its elaboration, packaging and commercialization.





