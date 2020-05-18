Monday, 18 May 2020

Cuban farmer

Food production is a priority for the Cuban peasantry

This May 17, Day of the Cuban Peasant, represented for the men and women of the countryside, a challenge and at the same time a commitment to produce more food for the people, at a time when the COVID 19 pandemic poses a complex international panorama.

That is why the Cuban Government is focusing its attention on making agriculture the main source of food production for the people, in anticipation of uncertain times ahead for the world economy.
This means banishing the import mentality and concentrating efforts on production with the deliberate aim of meeting the food needs of the population, in the knowledge that it is a matter of guaranteeing food sovereignty based on our own efforts.
Within the set of tasks to be faced, there is the need to redimension agricultural and industrial work, in order to take full advantage of the different forms of management and ownership that coexist in Cuban agriculture.
The above implies continuing to advance in the progressive implementation of the Cuban economic and social model, and in the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution, approved by the Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba.
The consistent application of technology and science in agriculture, territorial self-sufficiency, and the improvement of the system of collection, distribution and marketing of agricultural production must be the order of the day, in order to achieve the goals set in the short, medium and long term.
In particular, special emphasis must be placed on investments within the sector, including, of course, non-State forms of production in the agricultural sector.
Close ties with agricultural producers, compliance by them with contracts, and control over the production bases are imperative at this time, all in order to guarantee more food for the people.
This is the only way to pay due tribute to the Cuban Peasant Day, May 17, the date that marks the 74th anniversary of the murder of Niceto Pérez, the 61st anniversary of the signing of the First Agrarian Reform Law, and the 59th anniversary of the establishment of the National Association of Small Farmers ANAP, an organization that groups and represents the economic and social interests of the Cuban peasantry.

Radio Angulo
