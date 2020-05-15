KTP factory in Holguín contributes to import substitution

The Combined Sugar Cane Company "60th Anniversary of the October Revolution" - KTP - continues in the province of Holguín to provide technical and mechanical solutions to increase the efficiency and performance of the sugar harvest and contribute to the replacement of imports in a complex economic stage due to the continued and intensified U.S. government blockade against Cuba and the scope of the consequences of the Covid-19 in the country and this region. In the face of such an adverse scenario, they are readjusting their production, but they are not giving up their initial commitment to receive more than 10 million pesos by the end of the year.

One of the main industrial missions in 2020 is the manufacture of more than 29 thousand spare parts as maintenance support to the more than one thousand sugarcane harvesters currently active, mainly KTP 2M models, but also in less quantity Case (Brazilian) and CCA 5000 that are working in eastern areas of the country. At the end of April, that plan was 104 percent complete, thanks to the availability of inventories and the inventiveness of replacing materials.

Manufacturing these mechanical components favors the substitution of imports and productive chains, and provides solutions for industrial processes that favor local development and the efficiency of state business management.

Vladimir Mirabal Ávila, Production Director of the KTP factory, confirmed that the two harvesters that will be assembled this year as a result of cooperation with China, a CCA 5000 on wheels and another CCA 5500 on metal mats, are already in the sugarcane areas of the Cristino Naranjo power plant in the municipality of Cacocum, as part of its validation process that is working as planned, and which must be concluded in the upcoming sugar contest when the regulated efficient performance hours are completed for subsequent mass production and export projections based on significant improvements in the hydraulic system, structure and level of automation.



More than 40 years of experience in the manufacture of combined sugarcane plants allow these last two modern models to reach higher yields and profits in sugarcane cutting. From the first one, 22 harvesters have been manufactured, and two of the CCA 5500 design.

He also pointed out that as a result of the obstacles to imports due to the intensification of the U.S. economic sanctions against Cuba and the consequences of the SARS CoV-2 virus, the manufacture of boxes (40) and trailers (10), contracted by the Empresa de Servicios Comunales, one of its main customers, as well as AZCUBA, was reduced to more than 50 percent.

These implements are in high demand in the national market and are widely accepted for their quality and usefulness in solving environmental problems related to the accumulation of solid waste and its contamination in provinces from Cienfuegos to Guantánamo.





The KTP executes alternative productions within the territory for the development programs of agricultural implements, repair of metallic accessories in health institutions and offers other benefits as referred by its Business Director Juan Carlos González González. "We are talking about balancing services to all types of engines, cutting and shaping of different metal structures and repair of equipment and machinery. In previous years, we have been a leader in the eastern region in relation to the manufacture of equipment for the local production of construction materials such as hammer mills and bloquers".

He assured that now the KTP presents favorable economic indicators, as a result of its productions some 5.2 million pesos have been entered at the close of the first quarter; in addition to guaranteeing the supply, purchase and service contracts.

In the times of Covid-19, workers in this legendary industry, inspired by the humanist example of Fidel Castro, who inaugurated the factory in 1977, joined the collective effort to face the scourge of this pandemic.



Recently, 20 porters were donated to the "Lucía Iñiguez Landín" Clinical Surgical Hospital, a health institution in the city of Holguín that provides medical assistance to patients infected by this disease; while some of them collaborate there for 14 days in different support tasks for the service personnel.



