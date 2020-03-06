Extending import substitution technologies in the nickel industry



The Empresa Mecanica del Níquel (EMNi), located in the mining-metallurgical municipality of Moa, in the province of Holguin, develops technological solutions aimed at substituting imports and increasing the availability of inputs.



Ramón Labañino Demar, a specialist from this industrial entity, highlighted to the Cuban News Agency that the company is dedicated to the mechanical design and production of metallic structures, castings and machined parts for light vehicles and trucks.

He indicated that the company is inserted in the manufacture of valves and other components for grinding animal food and aggregates, destined to the housing construction program.

He stressed that EMNi also produces water pumping devices and electric motor rotors of different sizes used in heavy industry, which are also rolled up.

The company, he pointed out, also provides capital repair services of equipment for mineral draught, whose program has among its objectives the manufacture in the national territory of all the parts used, previously acquired at high costs in the international market.

These technological solutions contribute to mitigate the negative effects of the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States of America on Cuba, which limits the entry of spare parts and components of machinery and other equipment.

The Empresa Mecánica del Níquel was founded on 24 July 1987 with the aim of maintaining the technical and operational availability of this Cuban industry, with high technical and operational quality.

