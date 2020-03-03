Self-employed from Holguin produces canned food and therapeutic juices

The mini-industry of Gaudencio Tejeda, self-employed and resident in the El Bosque neighborhood in the city of Holguín, is essentially distinguished by the production of canned varieties for therapeutic purposes, as part of local development projects aimed at substituting imports and expanding offers in the national market.



Among the main assortments produced, fruit compotes, tomato puree, and pulps aimed at reducing the levels of fat and toxicity of some foods such as sugar in the body stand out.

Tejeda pointed out to the Cuban News Agency that these products, made with mango, frutabomba, guava, chili and tamarind, among other varieties, have positive components for human health, taking into account the medical recommendations for their use for these purposes.

The small facility, he said, markets canned goods to improve the quality of life of patients with gout, diabetes mellitus, dystrophy, nutritional and hormonal disorders, infertility, among other pathologies.

This initiative is part of a thorough research on the properties of food, using the knowledge of sciences such as physics and chemistry, which contributes to reduce the use of industrial drugs, whose production is affected by the negative effects of the economic, financial and commercial blockade of the United States of America against Cuba.

Gisela Pérez, a hypertensive patient who has benefited from these products, pointed out that by consuming fruits with hypotensive properties, her pressure has stabilized and at the same time the use of enalapril, a medicine indicated for that treatment, has decreased.

The use of foods for therapeutic purposes dates back more than two thousand years, when Asian and European civilizations took advantage of the properties of fruits and vegetables to improve health, according to the Ecured encyclopedia.

In Cuba, this practice has become widespread since the 20th century, as a result of scientific studies in areas such as nutrition, natural and traditional medicine and homeopathy.

(With information from Cuban News Agency)