Preparations for the Nation and Emigration Conference continue to move forward

Bilateral contacts, visits and other activities have been taking place as part of the preparations for the IV Conference on Nation and Emigration, scheduled for April 8-18 in Havana.
For that purpose, Cuban consular officials recently traveled to the city of Miami, where the largest number of Cuban emigrants in the United States reside, according to information published today by the Granma newspaper.
Alejandro Padrón, the island's consul general in Miami, met with Cuban Americans to ratify the convening of the Fourth Conference on Nation and Emigration, which will reaffirm the important role of our nationals abroad in the defense of Cuba.
The diplomats of the Major of the Antilles also held an exchange with members of the Alianza Martiana coalition and the Foundation for the Normalization of Relations between the United States and Cuba (Fornorm).
It became clear that the restrictive measures and sanctions adopted by the administration of President Donald Trump significantly affect the Cuban community living in the US and make links between families more difficult.
Most notable are the restrictions on travel, limitations on consular services in both capitals, reductions in the amount of remittances and the elimination of commercial and charter flights to Cuban airports, with the exception of Havana's José Martí International Airport.
Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, general director of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the majority of the Cuban community in the US rejects the aggressive policy of President Trump's government against Cuba and supports the end of the blockade.
This confrontational policy, he said, is only favoured by a minority, but extremely reactionary, sector of the Cuban community in that country.
Despite the intensification of the blockade against the Greater Antilles, Cuba will continue the natural and inevitable rapprochement with its nationals abroad, including their descendants.
At present, there are 124 countries in which our missions have identified the presence of Cuban communities, with approximately 1,485,618 citizens of the island living abroad, not counting their descendants.
With information from ACN
