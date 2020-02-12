Wednesday, 12 February 2020

ExpoHolguin 2020 trade fair In March

In a context of necessary economic growth and diversification of production, the ExpoHolguín 2020 trade fair will be held, a strategic place to promote the national market, strengthen the role of the socialist state-owned company and encourage foreign investment.

To be held from 16 to 20 March in this eastern Cuban city, the event will facilitate the presentation of offers and demands of the national business sector, which will link the state and non-state sector to strengthen the link that calls the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Hilda Santiesteban, director of the Holguín-Las Tunas delegation of the Chamber of Commerce, highlighted that this edition of ExpoHolguín is sponsored by Copa Airlines, which began regular flights to this destination in 2016, and the Spanish chain Iberostar, which operates the Iberostar Selection Holguín hotel and will soon open the Selection Almirante on Guardalavaca beach.

Santiesteban also pointed out that around 70 entities from different ministries have confirmed their attendance in the categories of exhibitors and professional visitors.

The event will be ideal for Holguín to manage the increase of exportable funds and their potential in the market and foreign trade, with rules that highlight the different variants of obtaining nickel, zeolite, ferrous and total scrap, bronze, copper, aluminum, charcoal, coffee, sugar, twisted tobacco, live eel, swimming bladder, citrus fruits and others.

Along with the exhibition sessions, there will be product and service launches by the entities and conferences on various current economic issues of which the productive chain, export of services, development of industrial areas, among others, stand out, said Gabriel Perez, commercial specialist of the Chamber of Commerce in this province.

The event will be dedicated to the 300 years of the people of Holguin and to the young protagonists of the fifth dimension of the communication campaign Más Holguineros Más Podemos.

 

