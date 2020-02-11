Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Primary school teacher with her students. Photo: ACN

Holguín: Impact of preventive education work to be evaluated

The province of Holguín is one of the four provinces chosen in the country to carry out a study to evaluate the impact of the preventive work developed so far by the Education sector in its institutions.

Elizabeth Lopez Laffita, the Sub-director of Education in the eastern territory, clarified that this is an in-depth investigation, the fundamental purpose of which is to perfect what has been done in the area of prevention based on the evaluation and acceptance of what has been implemented by the Ministry of Education in relation to the subject, one of the priorities in each school year.

"We are at a point where we can measure impact, know whether we need to change or add some new element or considerations to be taken into account in order to carry out more effective preventive work in schools, because today society is experiencing new trends and manifestations, phenomena and behaviors that require strengthening work on risk perception and treatment," she stressed.

For this study, various instruments will be applied, such as surveys, interviews and review of policy documents, procedures and methodologies, so the criteria of principals, officials, teachers, students and families will be taken into account.

Strengthening educational prevention based on diagnosis, the design of educational strategies and better preparation of the family so that, together with the school, they can carry out their children's educational project implies broadening the spectrum of care.

"Up to this point, we have considered the cognitive aspect, but we must have more influence on external factors that threaten education, where we must look more closely," explained López Laffita.

The study, which will also be carried out in the provinces of Havana, Villa Clara and Ciego de Ávila, will be applied specifically, in the case of the northeastern territory of Holland, in three schools at each educational level in the municipality of Rafael Freyre and the provincial capital.

In this respect, Elizabeth meant, the students of the early childhood, special and adult education levels are excluded, however the instruments will be applied to the teachers of these teachings.

With information from Yanela Ruiz González

