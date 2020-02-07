Holguín prioritizes actions to reduce the effects of climate change

Preventing and counteracting the effects of Climate Change in correspondence with scientific studies on danger, vulnerability and risks to human settlements, natural and economic resources are essential objectives of the State Plan known as Tarea Vida (Task Life), which since 2017 is being positively implemented in the province of Holguin with progressive investments in the short, medium and long term.

The environmental and multisectoral actions are conceived on the basis of the damage and tangible impacts caused by the modification of the natural conditions of the environment, and are focused on guaranteeing the sustainability of agriculture and tourism, two important pillars of development in this region of north-eastern Cuba.

With almost three years of execution, Tarea Vida in Holguín shows progress in identifying the affected areas, assessing and remedying the damage caused by different extreme weather events and other natural phenomena with devastating consequences for human activity and the very balance and protection of nature.

Some of the effects of climate change can be seen in the increasing periods of drought and changes in the yield patterns of various crops, the loss of coastal vegetation, the reduction of water potential, the displacement of marine intrusion at depth and penetrations of the sea.





As a tourist region, Holguín prioritizes the rehabilitation of more than 70 beaches with moderate and occasionally intense erosion processes and the cleaning of the dunes of Pesquero, Yuraguanal, Estero Ciego and Guardalavaca beaches, where there are prestigious resorts with great hotel infrastructure.

The work directed at the recovery of Banes, Moa and Nipe bays (the latter being Cuba's largest stock exchange bay), and the treatment of waste products derived mainly from the sugar industry in order to reduce their impact on the environment, are also outstanding.

It also evaluates the current state of the mangroves on the coasts of the municipalities of Rafael Freyre and Banes, regions where essential sustainable tourism development programs are located.

More than 400 hectares of forests have been promoted, mainly in the municipalities of Mayarí (303.4), Frank País (95), Gibara (28.6) and Moa (27.2).

In order to guarantee food security, measures are being implemented to improve drainage and reduce soil salinity by installing efficient irrigation systems, which so far have benefited around 600 hectares of cultivated land, and by ensuring the availability and efficient use of water. Holguín is adapting agricultural activities by introducing varieties of vegetables and beans that are resistant to high temperatures and drought.

From September 2017 to date, some 220 direct impact actions have been implemented in the prioritized areas from Gibara to the El Ramón de Antilla peninsula; and from Cayo Saetía to Corynthia beach.



Martha María Mouso Batista, specialist from the Provincial Delegation of Science, Technology and Environment in charge of the Tarea Vida, specified that in order to reduce the danger of coastal flooding and preserve the physical integrity of the current inhabitants of these areas, work is being done on the urban reorganization of the settlements and infrastructure that are threatened and on the relocation of more than 40 houses threatened by this phenomenon in the seven coastal municipalities of the territory, which have been affected by strong hurricanes in recent years:

Holguín is strengthening monitoring, surveillance and early warning systems to deal with climate change caused by extreme natural events. Through training activities, it offers knowledge and tools to face their attacks, raise the perception of risk and increase the collaboration of the population in their prevention and compensation.