Tuesday, 04 February 2020

Holguín, Cuba, bakery, celiacs, food industry

Minister of Food Industry opens bakery for people with coeliac disease in Holguin

Coeliacs (intolerant to the protein called gluten, which is found in cereals) will now be able to taste a variety of sweets produced by the Nuevo Amanecer bakery, officially opened by Manuel Santiago Sobrino Martínez, Minister of the Food Industry.

This unit, the fourth to be inaugurated in the country, preceded by those in Havana, Villa Clara and Santiago de Cuba, was built at a cost of 70 thousand convertible pesos; and its productions, from imported raw materials, will be offered in national currency, at low prices.
Minutes earlier, the head of the food industry had cut the inaugural ribbon at "La Ruta del Pan" (The Bread Route), a completely restored bakery with funds derived from one percent of the province's income, which is destined to local development. The 18 workers at the unit will generate a variety of quality assortments.
At the opening of this small factory, public recognition was given to the Art Services Company and its executive brigade, in the presence of the president of the provincial Assembly of People's Power, Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, and other authorities from the Party, the NUMA Company and the union movement.
Sobrino Martínez also exchanged with workers from the pasta factory, where the director of the Food Production and Distribution Company, Kirenia Balada Peña, and her counterpart in that Base Business Unit (UEB), Jorge Luis Silva, showed the effort of the workers to overcome the conditions of a technique with 14 years of exploitation, of which only a little more than 50 percent of its installed capacity can be used.
It was reported that in this production entity will be implemented a mega project to renew it completely, change its image and increase production in quantity and variety of assortments.
Finally, the Minister of the Food Industry visited the new and modern bakery that is making constructive progress in the rural community of Aguas Claras (about eight kilometers from this city), which will benefit some 28,000 consumers.
The minister also visited the dairy and meat product companies, where he appreciated how they are working in Holguín to comply with the indications of the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, who has insisted that increasing food production is one of the country's priorities.

 

  Minister of Food Industry opens bakery for people with coeliac disease in Holguin

