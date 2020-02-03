Holguin, with a promising future

In order to take advantage of all the natural, tourist, productive and human potential of Holguín province - the third largest province in Cuba and with a population of just over one million inhabitants - the Council of Ministers recently approved the Territorial and Urban Planning Plan for this territory, which also covers the tourist region to the north, the capital city and seven other coastal municipalities.

According to Samuel Rodiles Planas, president of the Institute of Physical Planning, these guiding documents offer a strategic vision and establish flexible and dynamic models of territorial development, for the projection horizons of the investment process in the short, medium and long term.

He said that the consolidation of the Holguin industry and its tourism, with a high potential in that area, is foreseen. At the same time, the execution of the East-West transfer will continue, in stages as designed.

In this regard, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said that "there is a clear strategy for tourism development in that region, which has all the necessary integrality and is aimed at generating jobs and motivating productive relationships with the rest of the sectors of the Cuban economy.

To this end, said Marrero Cruz, we have more than fifty indications from the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, that we must take into account in this development, in which order and discipline must prevail.

With information from Cubasí