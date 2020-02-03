Specialists from Holguin conclude studies on site of high archaeological value in Cuba

Specialists from the Central Eastern Department of Archaeology, based in the city of Holguín, studied the archaeological collections of the submerged site of Los Buchillones, in Ciego de Ávila, a strategy that pays tribute to heritage conservation projects.

Juan Jardines, a specialist from that institution attached to the Center for Research and Environmental Services, told the ACN that the research allowed for the characterization of more than four thousand aboriginal pieces found at the site, with which a catalogue was drawn up containing the historical, cultural and museographic values of these objects.

As part of the study, concluded in 2019, a travelling exhibition was also made of the pieces found at Los Buchillones, which constitutes a tool to promote the customs and traditions of Cuban aborigines.

Jardines highlighted that the study included the objects preserved in the Punta Alegre museum, located in the central province, where the findings of the site, located more than 50 meters deep and the only one of its kind in Cuba and the Antilles, declared a National Monument, are treasured.

One of the most innovative results of the program, which is already being applied in the central territory, is heritage education in the community surrounding the site, through lectures and socialization of scientific papers and articles, which show the aboriginal presence in the Cuban central-east, he said.

In the Department there are also other lines of research, including rock art, the Indian presence in rural communities of the geographical area and the analysis of bone objects found in Banes, Cuba's archeological capital.

