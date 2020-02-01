Etecsa's projections in Holguín for 2020

The Holguín Territorial Division of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (Etecsa) is proposing important investments for this year with the aim of giving the population a better chance of being in line with the world.

According to data provided by Luis Arnolis Reyes Ramírez, Etecsa's director in the province, they project to achieve the connectivity of 100 new schools, 10 Computer and Electronics Youth Clubs and 160 companies in the territory.

The company plans to market the Nauta Hogar in the Frank País municipality and to install more than 500 services of this type in the rest of the province during 2020.

Etecsa intends to grow with more than three thousand new fixed telephones, mainly in the towns of Rafael Freyre, Antilla, Moa and Holguín.

As for the 3G service, it is intended to deploy it in high traffic and economically viable areas such as the municipalities of Gibara, Banes and the area of El Manguito (Báguanos).

Other priorities of the telecommunications company is to improve cellular coverage on the road to the tourist pole (from the international airport "Frank País" to the resort of Guardalavaca), with the installation of more than six radio bases.

It is also a priority for Etecsa the installation of public stations in the settlements where there are between 150 and 200 inhabitants without communication, in which it has worked intensely and 2019 marked an advance in this sense in the area of the Turquino Plan.

Etecsa's Holguín Territorial Division is planning its work strategy for the current year following the call made by the President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez when he said: "The economic battle consists, therefore, in generating a more proactive, intelligent and concrete attitude from the leaders, called upon to promote -not to hinder or delay- safe and specific solutions; to reinforce structures and teams of economic direction and management".