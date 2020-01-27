The World Travel Awards for Paradisus Río de Oro hotel in Holguín

The World Travel Awards was given to The internationally multi-award-winning Paradisus Rio de Oro Resort & Spa hotel which won in the Cuba's Leading Resort 2020 category, in which five Cuban tourist facilities were nominated.

Carlos Álvarez Infante, deputy director of the hotel Paradisus Río de Oro & SPA, said that this is the first time they received the award, considered the Oscar of the hotel industry, although the Spa had already deserved three World Travel Awards, in the years 2014, 2015 and 2016.



This hotel facility, founded on December 21, 1998 in Esmeralda beach, a few kilometers from Guardalavaca, has won several awards that support the quality of services, including several tour operator bonuses, such as Gold Choice from First Choice, in 2008; the Cousin of Neckermann award, the TTOO-Thomas Cook; the Gold Medal- 2008 of First Choice and Opinion Sites, such as TripAdvisor, in 2012 and Holiday Check, in 2013.



In 2019, this Holguín hotel, with a 5-Star Plus category and accommodation for adults only, also received a Condé Nast Johansens certificate, as “best Royal Service with Spa Award for Excellence granted by this travel website, according to online voting results, guest quality surveys and the assessment of an international team of experts”.



The facility has also won the award granted by Tripadvisor, in recognition to the hospitality and popularity of the hotel on the largest travel website in the world, after obtaining maximum score from its clients.



The “Paradisus Río de Oro Resort & Spa”, the flagship of the hotel industry in the Holguín tourist destination, achieves customer satisfaction rates above four points in a sustained manner, according to National Satisfaction Surveys (ENS).



Álvarez noted that “all these have contributed to increase the number of repeating visitors to the hotel, with more than 25 percent among its customers. Until the withdrawal of tour operator Thomas Cook last year, United Kingdom was the main market, followed by Canada.