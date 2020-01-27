Monday, 27 January 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

The World Travel Awards for Paradisus Río de Oro hotel in Holguín

fCompartir
Pin It

The World Travel Awards was given to The internationally multi-award-winning Paradisus Rio de Oro Resort & Spa hotel which won in the Cuba's Leading Resort 2020 category, in which five Cuban tourist facilities were nominated.

25614476fe61d15cc40cb8259e424e2bCarlos Álvarez Infante, deputy director of the hotel Paradisus Río de Oro & SPA, said that this is the first time they received the award, considered the Oscar of the hotel industry, although the Spa had already deserved three World Travel Awards, in the years 2014, 2015 and 2016.


This hotel facility, founded on December 21, 1998 in Esmeralda beach, a few kilometers from Guardalavaca, has won several awards that support the quality of services, including several tour operator bonuses, such as Gold Choice from First Choice, in 2008; the Cousin of Neckermann award, the TTOO-Thomas Cook; the Gold Medal- 2008 of First Choice and Opinion Sites, such as TripAdvisor, in 2012 and Holiday Check, in 2013.

In 2019, this Holguín hotel, with a 5-Star Plus category and accommodation for adults only, also received a Condé Nast Johansens certificate, as “best Royal Service with Spa Award for Excellence granted by this travel website, according to online voting results, guest quality surveys and the assessment of an international team of experts”.

The facility has also won the award granted by Tripadvisor, in recognition to the hospitality and popularity of the hotel on the largest travel website in the world, after obtaining maximum score from its clients.

The “Paradisus Río de Oro Resort & Spa”, the flagship of the hotel industry in the Holguín tourist destination, achieves customer satisfaction rates above four points in a sustained manner, according to National Satisfaction Surveys (ENS).

Álvarez noted that “all these have contributed to increase the number of repeating visitors to the hotel, with more than 25 percent among its customers. Until the withdrawal of tour operator Thomas Cook last year, United Kingdom was the main market, followed by Canada.

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • The World Travel Awards for Paradisus Río de Oro hotel in Holguín

    The World Travel Awards was given to The internationally multi-award-winning Paradisus Rio de Oro Resort & Spa hotel which won in the Cuba's Leading Resort 2020 category, in which five Cuban tourist facilities were nominated.

  • Holguinero Leuris Pupo enlists in Lima for Tokyo-2020

    Holguinero Leuris Pupo Requejo and Havana native Jorge Felix Alvarez, specialists in 25-meter rapid fire pistols, have been in Lima, Peru since Monday, January 20, training for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

  • Holguin: Use of activated carbon in pediatric rehabilitation 

    About four months ago, in the health services of the province of Holguin, activated carbon was only used to counteract intoxications, until physiatrists and rehabilitators of the pediatric hospital "Octavio de la Concepción y de la Pedraja" began to use it with excellent results for various pathologies, especially those of an orthopedic nature.

  • Holguín: New product of natural and traditional medicine

    The tincture of the banana pseudostem is the new product of natural and traditional medicine that will begin to be marketed in Holguin, as part of the actions to increase the use of these products in the province.

  • Ediciones La Luz has a new audio book for children

    To see from the sound, to travel with the voices of the storytellers, to dream with the verses performed, to make a traveler's book of the ether, came to the School The Golden Age, in the Peña Piñata of letters, the audio book Says the moss that sprouts, the most recent product of the collection Quemapalabras, of Ediciones La Luz, in Holguín.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.