Elected Governor and Deputy Governors in Holguin

Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez and Yunia Perez Hernandez were elected Governor and Deputy Governors of this province of Holguin, with 97.74 and 95.81 percent, respectively, of the valid votes cast by the delegates, representing the Holguin electorate, whose right they exercised in the 14 Municipal Assemblies of People's Power converted for the first time into polling stations, as occurred throughout the country, in that instance of government.

With this vote, the delegates complied with one of the transitory provisions of the Constitution proclaimed in April last year, in which the President of the Republic had a period of three months to present to these people's representatives the proposals to occupy these executive-administrative positions.

The Governor will head the Provincial Government of People's Power, which will also include the Vice President and the Provincial Council, with the fundamental mission of directing the economic and social development of the territory, in accordance with the general objectives of the country; and will act as coordinator between the central structures of the State and the municipalities, thus contributing to the harmonization of the interests of the province and its municipalities.



After being informed by the Provincial Electoral Commission of the results of the vote, Deputy Estupiñán Rodríguez, with an extensive service record in the People's Power, visibly moved, expressed that his first thought was for the eternal Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, from whom he learned to be a revolutionary, to work for the country by and with the people.