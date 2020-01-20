Monday, 20 January 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Governor and deputy governors of Holguin

Elected Governor and Deputy Governors in Holguin

fCompartir
Pin It

Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez and Yunia Perez Hernandez were elected Governor and Deputy Governors of this province of Holguin, with 97.74 and 95.81 percent, respectively, of the valid votes cast by the delegates, representing the Holguin electorate, whose right they exercised in the 14 Municipal Assemblies of People's Power converted for the first time into polling stations, as occurred throughout the country, in that instance of government.

With this vote, the delegates complied with one of the transitory provisions of the Constitution proclaimed in April last year, in which the President of the Republic had a period of three months to present to these people's representatives the proposals to occupy these executive-administrative positions.

The Governor will head the Provincial Government of People's Power, which will also include the Vice President and the Provincial Council, with the fundamental mission of directing the economic and social development of the territory, in accordance with the general objectives of the country; and will act as coordinator between the central structures of the State and the municipalities, thus contributing to the harmonization of the interests of the province and its municipalities.


After being informed by the Provincial Electoral Commission of the results of the vote, Deputy Estupiñán Rodríguez, with an extensive service record in the People's Power, visibly moved, expressed that his first thought was for the eternal Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, from whom he learned to be a revolutionary, to work for the country by and with the people.

 

Arnaldo Vargas Castro
Author: Arnaldo Vargas CastroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

  • Elected Governor and Deputy Governors in Holguin

    Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez and Yunia Perez Hernandez were elected Governor and Deputy Governors of this province of Holguin, with 97.74 and 95.81 percent, respectively, of the valid votes cast by the delegates, representing the Holguin electorate, whose right they exercised in the 14 Municipal Assemblies of People's Power converted for the first time into polling stations, as occurred throughout the country, in that instance of government.

  • New prices for private transportation in Holguin

    The Provincial Transport Company in Holguin, published today on its Facebook social network account, some of the fares for routes and vehicles that will begin to be governed in the coming days by non-state operators.

  • Holguín is ready for electing governors and deputy governors

    To comply with the constitutional mandate of these elections, scheduled for 9:00 am local time on Saturday, January 18 throughout the country, conditions are already created in the 14 Holguín municipalities to guarantee that the 258 delegates of constituencies exercise their right to free, equal, direct and secret voting, on behalf of the voters they represent.

  • Self-employment increases in Holguin

    More than 43,400 people are self-employed in the province of Holguín, a type of work that has maintained stability in this eastern Cuban territory in recent years.

  • Ambientes Shop, real difference.

    The store Ambientes of the Cuban Cultural Fund (FCBC) in Holguín, was created three years ago to market different home decorations and provide guidance on new design trends.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.