Holguín is ready for electing governors and deputy governors

To comply with the constitutional mandate of these elections, scheduled for 9:00 am local time on Saturday, January 18 throughout the country, conditions are already created in the 14 Holguín municipalities to guarantee that the 258 delegates of constituencies exercise their right to free, equal, direct and secret voting, on behalf of the voters they represent.



According to Caridad Ramos Sánchez, president of the Provincial Electoral Council, the voting acts in each territory will be directed by the Deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power appointed by the State Council for such purposes and by the president of the Municipal Electoral Council.



The Provincial Electoral Council will be responsible for carrying out the final vote counting before 11:30 am, which it will validate and declare the provincial governor and vice governor elected, if they reach more than half of the valid votes issued and will inform the National Electoral Council, the latter informs the President of the Republic and the National Assembly and then the population.

The National Electoral Council works to conclude the process of delivering to the municipal assemblies the biographies of the candidates for provincial governors and deputy governors, proposed by the President of the Republic, as stipulated in the Fifth Transitory Provision of the Cuban Constitution