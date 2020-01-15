Wednesday, 15 January 2020

Self-employment in Holguin

Self-employment increases in Holguin

More than 43,400 people are self-employed in the province of Holguín, a type of work that has maintained stability in this eastern Cuban territory in recent years.

According to data provided by the Provincial Assembly of People's Power (APPP), of the total number of self-employed people, more than 12,900 are women, for 29.7 percent, while young people are represented by more than 14,000, which represents 32.5 percent.

The source explained that the municipalities most represented are Holguin, with 21,112; Banes, 3,166; Gibara, 2,521; Mayari, 2,351; "Rafael Freyre", 2,273; and Moa, 2,200.

According to the source consulted, among the activities that register the highest number of "self-employed" are the modalities of employed workers, those engaged in transporting cargo and passengers, as well as food processors and salesmen.

The information shows that more than 33,000 people are affiliated to the social security system who work in the non-State sector in Holguin.

Roberto Ortiz del Toro
