Ambientes Shop, real difference.

The store Ambientes of the Cuban Cultural Fund (FCBC) in Holguín, was created three years ago to market different home decorations and provide guidance on new design trends.

With the premise of satisfying the needs of all types of customers, whether legal entities or individuals, this store located at Calle Frexes No. 2 between Carbó and Constitución, distinguishes itself in the rescue of heritage works in the territory.

Cecilia Rubio, the main specialist in the group of works commissioned by the FCBC, comments: "a large number of artisans from the province work with us, but also from the rest of Cuba. Our economic results have a favorable impact on the fulfillment of the Income Plan of the Provincial Filial".



Among the works of greater social impact executed in the past year by the group are the integral restoration of the Museum of Decorative Art in Gibara, the interior and facade design of the Esmeralda Hotel and the Railway Terminal in the city of Holguin.

Likewise, their group renewed the El Mesón complex, the hotelito of the Birán Historical Complex, the Casa de la Victrola, the Bahía Almirante Hotel, as well as the rehabilitation of pedestrian walks in the provincial capital.

This year, according to the main group specialist, they will work on the restoration of the provincial museum "La Periquera", with the intervention in several spaces, they will execute the restoration of the Saratoga Hotel and the Colonial Theatre of Gibara.



Natural or legal persons who wish to contract the services of the Ambientes store must make a contract with the institution. It should be noted that payment can be made by cash, card or payment gateway from abroad, in case of residing outside Cuba.

This year the store intends to achieve outstanding results and continue with the labor discipline so that each client finds confidence and security in the services provided.



According to Cecilia Rubio they aim to continue to position themselves in the market as a leading company in the promotion and marketing of plastic and applied arts.

"In addition, we want to start the work of the Gallery of the master Cosme Proenza, to insert ourselves in the commercialization of works and services through the Virtual Shop of the FCBC and to strengthen the movement of Innovation and Rationalization, to take advantage of the creative capacity and intellect of the workers and artists", she concluded.