Minister of Transport begins work visit to Holguin

The Minister of Transport of Cuba, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, started this Thursday a working visit to the province of Holguín with the purpose of verifying the functioning of this important sector that has the mission of satisfying the needs of services of transportation of passengers, related and loads in general, and that knew how to respond with effort and unity of its workers to an intense 2019 and of many limitations in the securing of resources, mainly due to the low availability of fuel due to the energy situation that the country faces because of the persecution of the policy of Donald Trump against Cuba.

Nevertheless, the Provincial Transport Company in Holguín managed last year to move millions of passengers, strengthen its fleet of vehicles and reopen the national service of the Holguín-Havana train, which had not been available for more than a decade.

At this time, the head of Transportation, together with directors of the sector in the territory and other authorities of the Cuban Communist Party and the government, is making a tour of several municipalities in this northeastern region, one of the most populous in Cuba with more than 1.3 million inhabitants.