Thursday, 09 January 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

The Minister of Transport of Cuba, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, together with directors of the sector in the territory and other authorities of the Cuban Communist Party and the Government in his visit to the city of Holguín. Photo: Raúl Rodríguez

Minister of Transport begins work visit to Holguin

fCompartir
Pin It

The Minister of Transport of Cuba, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, started this Thursday a working visit to the province of Holguín with the purpose of verifying the functioning of this important sector that has the mission of satisfying the needs of services of transportation of passengers, related and loads in general, and that knew how to respond with effort and unity of its workers to an intense 2019 and of many limitations in the securing of resources, mainly due to the low availability of fuel due to the energy situation that the country faces because of the persecution of the policy of Donald Trump against Cuba.

Nevertheless, the Provincial Transport Company in Holguín managed last year to move millions of passengers, strengthen its fleet of vehicles and reopen the national service of the Holguín-Havana train, which had not been available for more than a decade.

At this time, the head of Transportation, together with directors of the sector in the territory and other authorities of the Cuban Communist Party and the government, is making a tour of several municipalities in this northeastern region, one of the most populous in Cuba with more than 1.3 million inhabitants.

 

Raúl Rodríguez Peña
Author: Raúl Rodríguez PeñaEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

  • Cuban jazz will be play in New York

    During his first tour in 2020 'Harold de ida y vuelta', musician Harold Lopez-Nussa will take Cuban jazz from Havana to New York, according to sources from the Ministry of Cuba

  • Minister of Transport begins work visit to Holguin

    The Minister of Transport of Cuba, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, started this Thursday a working visit to the province of Holguín with the purpose of verifying the functioning of this important sector that has the mission of satisfying the needs of services of transportation of passengers, related and loads in general, and that knew how to respond with effort and unity of its workers to an intense 2019 and of many limitations in the securing of resources, mainly due to the low availability of fuel due to the energy situation that the country faces because of the persecution of the policy of Donald Trump against Cuba.

  • Single Window for Foreign Investment Started in Cuba

    The One-Stop Shop for Foreign Investment started the start-up phase with the purpose of expediting the necessary procedures for foreign entrepreneurs who develop cooperation projects with Cuba.

  • Holguín began to provide services by selling products in freely convertible currency

    On Diciembre 23, 2019, La Central cars and parts store in the city of Holguín began to provide services by selling products in freely convertible currency

  • Provincial Governors Will Be Elected on January 18th

    On January 18th, the election of governors and vice governors will take place throughout the country in compliance with one of the transitory provisions of the Constitution of the Republic proclaimed in April of last year.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.