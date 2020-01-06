Cuban Prime Minister visits sectors of economic and social interest in Gibara, Holguin

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, toured this Saturday, sectors of economic and social interest in the coastal municipality of Gibara, in the north of this eastern Cuban province of Holguin, accompanied by Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, PCC in the territory, and Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, President of the Government.



At first he held an exchange with the highest authorities of the Communist Party of Cuba, PCC, and government of the province and the, also known as Villa Blanca, to learn about the progress of bean production in the territory, the situation with the mother-child program, the construction of housing and responses to the proposals of the last process of accountability of the delegate to their voters.

Then he visited El Almacén, an establishment that is part of the local development projects of Gibara, belonging to the Provincial Company of Services to Art, a site with great acceptance by the population. There he learned that its workers collected more than 94,000 CUC in 2019, of which 40% of the profits went to the municipal government



He then noted the implementation of the new radio station "La Voz del Atlántico" and the repair of the dental clinic, both with great progress in their construction projects and great impact on the lives of Gibareños.



The Prime Minister also visited the La Biola Production Center, with 1,400 hectares dedicated to various crops, with excellent production results in recent years, especially in the bean harvest.

Marrero Cruz, could not stop stepping on the land of the farmer Juan Carlos González Rodríguez, owner of the La Negra farm, with 33 hectares dedicated to the cultivation of guava and 18 to banana vianda. This producer contributes daily with fruit to the Combinado Lácteo de Holguín, for the elaboration of ice cream.



Before finishing, he went to the Grain Processing and Embankment Plant, a work that is 80% complete and is scheduled for completion by the end of March this year. This facility will have the capacity to process about 60 tons of grains daily, reducing the time of the product in the fields and guaranteeing its quality.

At the closing, he had an exchange with the press, where he ratified the importance of import substitution for the country, the need to increase productivity in all branches of the economy and the importance of working with the new generations, especially those living in rural areas.