61st anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution celebrated in Holguin

The Holguinera company Codanza calls from today to the VI edition of the North Atlantic Dance Contest and Grand Prix Vladimir Malakhov, to be held in this Cuban city from September 21 to 27, 2020. The competition invites, since last year with biennial periodicity, performers, choreographers and companies from all over the world to compete in classical, neoclassical and contemporary dance, Maricel Godoy, director of the prestigious company, told the Cuban News Agency. Godoy explained that awards will be given such as the Prix Vladimir Malakhov and the Grand Prix Vladimir Malakhov, the only one for performance in both genres (male or female), as well as for Best Staging and the Grand Prix Codanza for choreography. The participants per performance must present a pas de deux or a classical, neoclassical or contemporary , and those who opt for the Grand Prix Codanza may show only one choreographic work with a free theme, with an unlimited number of dancers, taking into account their staging for a theatrical stage. Any choreographer who participates in the competition, which aims to strengthen the development of young dancers and stimulate the quality of the works, may be considered as a possible candidate for this Grand Prize, the master pointed out. In addition, the Audience Award will be granted to a competing work, which will be chosen by the audience. The jury of the competition will be made up of the star of the world ballet Vladimir Malakhov, the internationally renowned Catalan choreographer María Rovira, and Paul Seaquist, an international ballet manager. Each of the winners of the Competition must attend the following event to present the winning piece. According to experts, this event, which makes Holguín the capital of dance, is a necessary space for dance creation in Cuba, since it allows for exchange, knowledge and debate, and makes it possible to rescue the most authentic aspects of the event in a general sense. (With information from the ACN)
