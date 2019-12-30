61st anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution celebrated in Holguin

The tribute gala for the 61st anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution was held in front of the La Periquera Provincial Museum, an emblematic site in the city of Holguín.

There, dance, music and poetry were displayed in an evening where attendees could enjoy classic works of Cuban culture.

Consecrated artists, young people and children joined in a show of luxury that took as a thread a song to Cuba and its people.

61 years after the triumph of January 1st, the people of Holguin reaffirmed their commitment to the Revolution and remembered the first time that Fidel Castro spoke to the citizens from the balcony of La Periquera.

The main political and governmental authorities of the province were present at the gala and also participated in the opening of the exhibition "Retrospective" of the Cuban Association of Craftsmen and Artists in the city's Art Center.





