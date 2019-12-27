Friday, 27 December 2019

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

La Plaza de la Marqueta, a local development project in the city of Holguín that disseminates cultural traditions and promotes the spread of the artistic values of this region of Eastern Cuba. Photo: Lisandra Cardoso

Holguin: 45 local development projects are operating

fCompartir
Pin It

The province of Holguín has 57 approved Municipal Initiative for Local Development projects, although only 45 are currently being implemented, according to the Permanent Commission of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power that deals with economic matters.

 

The local development projects underway are linked to 13 entities in the territory and are located in 11 of the 14 municipalities in Holguín, with the exceptions of "Rafael Freyre", Antilla and Moa, which do not yet have initiatives of this nature.

The source explained that currently only 45 of these projects are in operation, mainly in the municipalities of Holguin with 23, Gibara with six, Sagua de Tanamo with four, while Banes and Báguanos have three each.

These new forms of local development have different sources of funding, collaborative projects, and others that combine to meet real needs and demands, and seek to boost the economy with the territory's own resources.

They are approved to achieve the active participation of the Municipal and Provincial Administration Councils, according to their development strategies and seek to achieve impacts in the economic-productive, socio-cultural, natural and institutional fields.

 

Roberto Ortiz del Toro
Author: Roberto Ortiz del ToroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

  • Holguin: 45 local development projects are operating

    The province of Holguín has 57 approved Municipal Initiative for Local Development projects, although only 45 are currently being implemented, according to the Permanent Commission of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power that deals with economic matters.

  • Japan shows interest in Cuban drugs

    Directors of the Japanese company Rainbow and Nature Inc. today expressed interest in expanding the portfolio of Cuban products in the Japanese market.During a meeting in Tokyo with the Cuban ambassador, Miguel Angel Ramirez, the businessmen said that Cuba has represented the discovery of a hidden treasure, thanks to the discoveries brought by the Caribbean nation to the world of medicine, publishes Cubaminrex.

  • Citizen's Portal in Holguin celebrates its first year

    The Citizen's Portal in Holguín arrived this December 23rd at the first anniversary of its creation with a positive impact on the management of the Government, at the same time as an efficient communication link between the people and their leaders.

  • Open call for dance competition and Grand Prix Vladimir Malakhov 2020

    The Holguinera company Codanza calls from today to the VI edition of the North Atlantic Dance Contest and Grand Prix Vladimir Malakhov, to be held in this Cuban city from September 21 to 27, 2020. The competition invites, since last year with biennial periodicity, performers, choreographers and companies from all over the world to compete in classical, neoclassical and contemporary dance, Maricel Godoy, director of the prestigious company, told the Cuban News Agency. Godoy explained that awards will be given such as the Prix Vladimir Malakhov and the Grand Prix Vladimir Malakhov, the only one for performance in both genres (male or female), as well as for Best Staging and the Grand Prix Codanza for choreography. The participants per performance must present a pas de deux or a classical, neoclassical or contemporary , and those who opt for the Grand Prix Codanza may show only one choreographic work with a free theme, with an unlimited number of dancers, taking into account their staging for a theatrical stage. Any choreographer who participates in the competition, which aims to strengthen the development of young dancers and stimulate the quality of the works, may be considered as a possible candidate for this Grand Prize, the master pointed out. In addition, the Audience Award will be granted to a competing work, which will be chosen by the audience. The jury of the competition will be made up of the star of the world ballet Vladimir Malakhov, the internationally renowned Catalan choreographer María Rovira, and Paul Seaquist, an international ballet manager. Each of the winners of the Competition must attend the following event to present the winning piece. According to experts, this event, which makes Holguín the capital of dance, is a necessary space for dance creation in Cuba, since it allows for exchange, knowledge and debate, and makes it possible to rescue the most authentic aspects of the event in a general sense. (With information from the ACN)  

  • Holguín among the leaders in mobile telephony in Cuba

    Holguín will close in 2019 being the second province in the country, after Havana, with the highest amount of active mobile services - more than 450 thousand - reported Yovagnis Pérez Carmenate, head of the Mobile Telephony Department at the Telecommunications Company (Etecsa) in the territory.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.