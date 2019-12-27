Holguin: 45 local development projects are operating

The province of Holguín has 57 approved Municipal Initiative for Local Development projects, although only 45 are currently being implemented, according to the Permanent Commission of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power that deals with economic matters.

The local development projects underway are linked to 13 entities in the territory and are located in 11 of the 14 municipalities in Holguín, with the exceptions of "Rafael Freyre", Antilla and Moa, which do not yet have initiatives of this nature.

The source explained that currently only 45 of these projects are in operation, mainly in the municipalities of Holguin with 23, Gibara with six, Sagua de Tanamo with four, while Banes and Báguanos have three each.

These new forms of local development have different sources of funding, collaborative projects, and others that combine to meet real needs and demands, and seek to boost the economy with the territory's own resources.

They are approved to achieve the active participation of the Municipal and Provincial Administration Councils, according to their development strategies and seek to achieve impacts in the economic-productive, socio-cultural, natural and institutional fields.