Citizen's Portal in Holguin celebrates its first year

The Citizen's Portal in Holguín arrived this December 23rd at the first anniversary of its creation with a positive impact on the management of the Government, at the same time as an efficient communication link between the people and their leaders.

This is how Alexander Rojas Rojas, Head of the Department of Institutional Communication of the Provincial Assembly of People's Power, expressed it. He gave details of the Government's website in the province identified as www.holguin.gob.cu

He explained that the Citizen's Portal contains information on procedures and services, documents of the citizens and legal documents in force, although the most interesting thing, in his opinion, is the interaction with the people.

So far, he said, more than 3,700 comments have been received, with 96 percent of them being answered, as a result of a strategy that seeks to provide citizens with more flexible responses.

The questions, concerns, suggestions, criticisms or complaints made by citizens have answers from the directors of the corresponding agencies or entities within seven days of being made.

The Citizen's Portal in Holguín is also followed through social networks; it has a Facebook page, a Twitter profile and a YouTube channel; through these digital media opinions are received and channeled with timely solutions, said Alexander Rojas.