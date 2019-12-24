Holguín among the leaders in mobile telephony in Cuba

Holguín will close in 2019 being the second province in the country, after Havana, with the highest amount of active mobile services - more than 450 thousand - reported Yovagnis Pérez Carmenate, head of the Mobile Telephony Department at the Telecommunications Company (Etecsa) in the territory.

During the year the entity commercialized around 70 thousand new services and during the recent promotion Si activas ganas was the province with the highest amount of lines sold: more than 34 thousand 513.

The task of Etecsa's managers and workers in Holguín to increase communication through mobile phones and quality Internet access is hard, which is evidenced by the number of 4G radio bases installed -32 to date-, an indicator in which they are also national leaders.

Most of these stations are located in the city of Holguín (27) and another five in areas of the Tourist Pole. In order to reinforce traffic capacity and improve connectivity, seven new 2G stations plus 3G were installed in different sites. 3G was added to six stations, which up to now were only 2G, allowing for increased data transmission in locations such as Velasco, Don Lino, Yareyal, "Floro Pérez", Antilla and Tacajó, and traffic capacity was also increased in another 33 locations throughout Holguín.

With information from Maribel Flamand (Ahora.cu)