Tuesday, 24 December 2019

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Cell phone. Photo: Canal Caribe

Holguín among the leaders in mobile telephony in Cuba

fCompartir
Pin It

Holguín will close in 2019 being the second province in the country, after Havana, with the highest amount of active mobile services - more than 450 thousand - reported Yovagnis Pérez Carmenate, head of the Mobile Telephony Department at the Telecommunications Company (Etecsa) in the territory.

During the year the entity commercialized around 70 thousand new services and during the recent promotion Si activas ganas was the province with the highest amount of lines sold: more than 34 thousand 513.
The task of Etecsa's managers and workers in Holguín to increase communication through mobile phones and quality Internet access is hard, which is evidenced by the number of 4G radio bases installed -32 to date-, an indicator in which they are also national leaders.
Most of these stations are located in the city of Holguín (27) and another five in areas of the Tourist Pole. In order to reinforce traffic capacity and improve connectivity, seven new 2G stations plus 3G were installed in different sites. 3G was added to six stations, which up to now were only 2G, allowing for increased data transmission in locations such as Velasco, Don Lino, Yareyal, "Floro Pérez", Antilla and Tacajó, and traffic capacity was also increased in another 33 locations throughout Holguín.
With information from Maribel Flamand (Ahora.cu)

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

  • Holguín among the leaders in mobile telephony in Cuba

    Holguín will close in 2019 being the second province in the country, after Havana, with the highest amount of active mobile services - more than 450 thousand - reported Yovagnis Pérez Carmenate, head of the Mobile Telephony Department at the Telecommunications Company (Etecsa) in the territory.

  • Agricultural fair for the end of the year in Holguin

    An agricultural, exhibition and recreational fair, organized by the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture, will be held from December 25 to 29 for the enjoyment of the people of Holguín as part of the festivities for the end of the year and in tribute to the 61st Anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution.

  • Cuba will intensify investments by 2020

    Cuba aims to increase investment by 19 percent by 2020, according to the plan presented by Economy and Planning Minister Alejandro Gil.

  • El Chorrito de la EGREM coffee album reopens in Holguín

    The coffee album El Chorrito from the Holguín branch of Empresa de Grabaciones y Ediciones y Musicales (EGREM) reopened its doors on the afternoon of December 13, after three months of repairs that led to the expansion of the local capacity, its gastronomic offerings and improved conditions for the presentation of cultural activity.

  • Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Visited Holguín

    During this Tuesday, Mr. Nguyen Trung Thanh, Ambassador of Vietnam in Cuba, visited the headquarters of the Provincial Government of Holguín, to learn economic, social and cultural details of this province.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.