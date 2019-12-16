Milling starts at Lopez-Peña sugar mill in Baguano, Holguin

The Lopez-Peña sugar mill, that has just started milling at the current harvest in the Cuban province of Holguin, is committed to milling more than 245 thousand tons of cane and thus produce 22 thousand tons of sugar.

This unit joins the other two already milling in the province: the "Cristino Naranjo" and the "Urbano Noris" sugar factories.

The goal is now watching the quality of cane cutting, and avoid undesired material into the factories.

The workers of the Lopez-Peña sugar mill looked happy to be milling again. Truck drivers Junior Torres and Denny Garcia, who carried millions of sugar cane last seasons, were the first ones to take sugar cane to the mill.

Also seasoned worker Jose Antonio Caballero stick to the compresors and the cadres said every thing was fine to feed the workers in all fronts.