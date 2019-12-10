Holguin hosts 4th Youth National Seminar on Calixto Garcia Iñiguez

The Fourth Youth National Seminar on Calixto Garcia Iñiguez - ‘’the General of the Three Wars” - brings together in Holguin hundreds of delegates encouraged to study the country’s history and to boost values on the new generations starting the knowledge of local history.

Three comissions have been debating different issues until December 11, whose members come from Havana, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo and Holguin, and classified according to their teaching level, said Dislei Torres Aguilar, the Presidente of the Jose Marti Youth Movement in the province.

The organizers divided works in three comissions, one for elementary education students, another one for junior high school stundents and a third one for senior high school students, including the universities and young researchers.

This event helps preserve history, the country’s memory, and bring young people closer to their reasons, said Yusuam Palacios Ortega, diputy to the National Assembly of the People’s Power and the president of the Jose Marti Movement in Cuba.

“Today more than ever it’s so important to study the country’s history, moslty the local one, as the space where one is born and brought up that is seen as the Homeland”, said Palacios Ortega.

The event is hold in times of important dates as the bicentenial of the birth of Lucia Iñiguez Landin and the 212 anniversary of the birthday of her son Calixto.

“Today that foreign forces want to break away the Cuban peoples’ identity, that they want to restore capitalist Cuba and invites us to forget our history because that’s a way we forget our identity as true Cubans events of this type are more necessary. It's that the younger generation should not let that happen. That’s why we are working on thoughts, on history, from attractive new codes of communication”, said Palacios Ortega.

The Fourth Youth National Seminar on Calixto Garcia Iñiguez - ‘’the General of the Three Wars” invites from Holguin to never let our memory die, that legacy of heroes that shed their blood to lead the way to liberty./ Radio Holguin - Translated by Radio Angulo. / CNA.