Friday, 06 December 2019

Investments to boost tourism in the Cuban province of Holguin

The ongoing investment program for tourism development in the Cuban province of Holguin aimed at expanding varied offers and to reach the goal of 66 950 rooms in the near future.

This is stated in a report revealed by the Provincial Assembly of People’s Power, a document that underlines tourism activity as the one with the greatest prospects for economic growth, due to the extensive potential of existing beaches in our eastern north territory.

Such source explained that mixed tourism products will be developed which integrate the offer of sun and beach with other recreational options, including history, culture, heritage, nature, health, nautical, adventure and theme parks.

The investment program includes the construction of eight camping sites that will increase the existing facilities of this type to 13, with accommodation capacity of 2,554 people, through tent modalities and sustainable facilities so as a rational infrastructure for the provision of services.

The investors in charge of such tourism development program have planned to achieve a balance between state and private offers, mainly those associated with city tourism, by taking advantage of the values of local culture and history, events of international relevance, as well as landscape values in rural areas.

