Holguin sticks to developing renewable energy sources

Power generation from renewable energy sources in the northeastern Cuban province of Holguin will mount over 507 Megawatts (MW). Such a thing means a growth in about 34 times, equas to the current amount of 18 846 MW.

This constitutes an increase of the total generation capacity synchronized to the National Electric System (SEN) of about 1.5 times in relation to the current one, which is (1,076,562), reaching a value of (1 688 762) MW

Statistics offered by the Provincial Assembly of People’s Power, indicate the power to be installed will reach a value of 631 046 MW, which represents 37.4 percent of the total installed power, higher than the 24 percent desired in the exchange policy of the energy matrix, which means that it will be above the national average.

Alternative sources of renewable energy such as wind, hydro, biomass and photovoltaic will be developed, with the aim of changing the composition of the energy matrix in the province, thus gradually reducing dependence on fossil fuel that is imported.

In addition, 26 photovoltaic solar farms will be located, spread all throughout the province; plus five wind farms in the municipalities of Gibara (one), “Rafael Freyre” (one) and Banes (three), reaching a total of seven parks throughout the territory, and three bioelectric plants will be installed in the municipalities of Baguano, Urbano Noris and Cacocum.

In general, this prospect of development for the province proposed towards 2030, aims at directing the processes of improvement and transformation of the territory, which will be gradually implemented in stages, according to the order of planned priorities.