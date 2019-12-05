Holguin enhances actions to confront climate change

In order to effectively face the impact of climate change, Cuba has approved the program Tarea Vida (Life Task) which includes an action plan based on scientific foundations that would allow sustainable socio-economic development with minimal environmental effects.

This important task has been implemented in Holguín since 2017, one of the provinces with the greatest impact due to its geographical position, the impact of cyclones, 76 beaches with moderate or intense erosion status, as well as the negative effects in 35 agricultural areas insured, which demanded 40 million 830 thousand pesos of compensation.



From 2014 to 2018 there was a deficit of rainfall in the province, below the annual average of 1,253 millimeters, which has affected, in one way or another, all municipalities.



On the other hand, the average annual temperature shows an increase of 0.4 degrees Celsius between 2011 and 2018, the marine saline intrusion of 82 thousand square kilometers affects 53 communities and a population of 105 thousand 530 inhabitants, according to the report on the fulfillment of the actions of the Tarea Vida in the province, presented to the Provincial Assembly of the People’s Power.



These important issues have demanded the implementation of actions such as rehabilitation and sanitation of the dunes, reforestation of the coasts with major problems, monitoring of morphodynamic behavior on beaches such as Don Lino, Guardalavaca, Pesquero and Estero Ciego, among others and systematic evaluation of the water quality and polluting sources.



Currently, soil improvement and conservation measures are being carried out in the municipalities of Banes, Holguín and Frank País, as well as studies, production and conservation of food seeds, grains and vegetables adaptable to different climatic conditions and with agronomic characteristics more resistant to change climate.



The installation of efficient irrigation systems in five production units, covering more than 600 hectares, has contributed to improve soil drainage and reduce salinity, another of the current problems for agriculture in the territory. The construction of the main channel and tunnels of the East-West water transfer in the municipality of Cueto has been of great benefit to crops in the central - eastern region of the province.



But among the most important actions of the Tarea Vida in Holguin, stand out those related to physical security. From 2018 to date, 43 homes have been relocated in vulnerable areas of the municipalities of Gibara, Rafael Freyre, Mayari and Moa and

“Calixto Garcia”.



The changes in Cuba’s energy matrix through renewable energy sources, is one of the most important actions for the preservation of resources and non-pollution, as well as the increase of the quality of life of the people benefited, such as the installation of photovoltaic panels in the area of Yuraguanal, municipality of Rafael Freyre.



However, despite the state policy, is not yet evident the citizen’s actions drive in defense of the environment, the participation of communities in improving their environment or social awareness regarding the imperative need to mitigate climate change, which affects in all spheres of everyday life, even when we hardly realize it. / By Ania Fernandez Torres - Ahora.