Wednesday, 04 December 2019

Holguin, El Niquel, Cuba, hard currency

Good start by El Niquel hard currency shop in Holguin

A few days after the inauguration of El Niquel hard currency shop in Holguin city, expectations on sales and services exceeded for the customers that showed up the special marketing floor opened on that store on the corner of Frexes and Maximo Gomez.

Holguin: new offer at El Niquel shop in hard currency

During the first day of service, the group dispatched items to around a hundred customers, most of whom purchased refrigerators, air conditioning units, freezers, TV sets and washing machines, as well as smaller kitchen equipment, such as food grinders.

One of the customers was Wilber Cruz Avila, who noted that "the clerk was kind, showed in detail how to use the equipment, explained the terms of commercial guarantee and what to do in case of any problem."

The store offers in its 200 square meters air conditioning units, freezers, large format televisions, high-end refrigerators with good capacity; as well as automatic washing machines, ovens, sandwich makers and microwave ovens, bread toasters, spice choppers and other varied personal and household items.

Elizabeth Reyes Velázquez, general manager of the North East Division, informed that shortly there will be electric motorcycles, slicers, vacuum cleaners, beverage displays, water dispensers, minibars so as automobile parts. "Provisions are guaranteed in order to keep sales stable as to those equipment of highest demand."

This establishment, belonging to CARIBE Stores of the North Eastern Division, is the first in the province to assume the modality of retail trade, through magnetic cards in USD associated with bank accounts opened for this purpose and the seventh of that chain in the country. / Al Dia.

