Canada’s solidarity brigade with Cuba visits Holguin province

The Canadian solidarity brigade with Cuba is touring the country’s eastern region, among the province of Holguin. The brigade named after hero Calixto Garcia is made up of supporters of the Cuban cause, as shown in the solidarity movement for the liberación of the Cuban Five.

Ben Lefevre, who is one of the coordinators of the brigade said: “The world needs to learn of internacionalism, solidarity, and the love for other peoples as Cuba does. We have to talk about that, we should write to the papers I as did in Ontario, to stand out how important it is to support the (Cuban) Revolution”.

The brigade that will be touring until December 14th historic places, schools, hospitals, social institutions in the provinces of Holguin, Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo will share with students from the University of Holguin, mainly those majoring in Englis, as well as with members of the study groups of Canadian studies and Calixto Garcia.

They will also take part in the antiimperialist tribune in solidarity with democracy and against neoliberalism in a neighborhood in Holguin city, where they wil pay tribute to the local hero and patriot Calixto Garcia, on the anniversary 121 of his death.

In a meeting held in the headquarters of the Cuban Freindship Institute of Holguin (Icap), the local delegate Lupe Isabel Fernández, said: “This is the first time we have a solidarity brigade with Holguin. Thru it, besides strengthening bonds with Canada, we can enlarge the support of fair causes across the world. It’s that Canadian activists are strongly backing up Cuba in the fight of the US blockade, and the claim of giving back to Cuba the illegally occupied in Guantanamo”.

This visit, that is dedicated to the 61 years of the Cuban Revolution and the 180 years of Calixto Garcia’s birthday, is a chance to confront the aggresive campaigns on Cuba and thus unmask the fake news fabricated by the country’sa enemies, said Claudia Peralta, the brigades coordinator.

Activist Peralta concluded saying that “Something we want to show to the brigade members is the effects of the US embargo (blockade) on Cuba. It’s unfair that so powerfull forces try to stop a beautiful nation like Cuba continues on developing. In a country where the priorities are education, public health, the people’s welbeing. That’s what we want to tell to the Canadians, so they learn from Cuba and its people”. / Grethell Cuenca Duran - Radio Holguin / Translated by Radio Angulo.