Actions implemented in Holguin to safeguard people’s food supply

Sight safeguarding food supply, the province of Holguin is implementing actions that go with the comprehensive development plans in ten out of the 14 municipalities in the province: Moa, Frank Pais, Mayari, Urbano Noris, Calixto Garcia, Rafael Freyre, Banes, Antilla, Gibara and Holguin.

In the polygons of Banes, Holguin and Frank Pais they are working to preserve the soil and improve its quality, what benefits 212 hectares that belong to local cooperatives.

They are also carrying out studies pointing at increasing production. Also, on seed conservation of several species of vegetables and grains, which get adapted to conditions that have emerged as a result of climate change.

A germ plasm bank of sweet potato after the 23 clones coming from the Institute of Research of Tropical Vegetables (INIVIT) is one of the actions underway in Holguin province on such a sense.

Also, germ plasm bank of plantain with 13 clones of species capable of recovering fast after been hit by a weather event.

A germ plasm bank of yucca of 21 clones of different cycles of crop resistant to droughts is also underway in the province.

They are also working with 88 varieties of grains, as the 23 varieties of beans resistant to the drought.

One can mention the 36 lines of beans which are under evaluation, and that are spread thru extensive agriculture in the cooperatives.

They are also working to improve soil drainage and lessening soil salinity with the assembly of efficient watering systems in five units with more than 609 hectares.