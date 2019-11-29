Moa’s comprehensive development program keep improving

Several actions are underway in Moa as part of the comprehensive development plan of that municipality in the Cuban province of Holguin. Such works aim at solving vulnerabilities in areas of that industrial - mining region and thus raise the people’s living strandard.

It was disclosed that four bridges to link by highway the cities of Moa and Baracoa are about to be finished. And that so far 117 new houses have been built, and eight dwellings were relocated into better places due to vulnerability reasons.

In the seaside neighborhood of Miraflores, where seven houses will be soon completed, they continue on with mantainance works in buildings, street cleaning , and repairs in the sewers.

In order revert the impact on the air due to the gasses spread by the “Ernesto Che Guevara” nickel processing plant, they keep working on the maintainance of the purification networks of the areas of material processing, and the reduction ovens.

With the goal of lessening the contamination of Moa bay and the coastal line, they have an investment to channel fuel wastes from Moa business unit.

On the othet hand, the Moa-Niquel joint venture put to work 33 projects aimed at sustituting equipments and repair works to guarantee the operations, with a budget that surpasses 18 800 USD.

This integrated plan that relied on the management of knowledge and research, reached 24 scientific and technical services, 17 projects which comprise studies on risk and vulnerabilities, including two international projects.