Friday, 29 November 2019

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Moa, industrial contamination, nickel, Cuba, Holguin

Moa’s comprehensive development program keep improving

fCompartir
Pin It

Several actions are underway in Moa as part of the comprehensive development plan of that municipality in the Cuban province of Holguin. Such works aim at solving vulnerabilities in areas of that industrial - mining region and thus raise the people’s living strandard.

It was disclosed that four bridges to link by highway the cities of Moa and Baracoa are about to be finished. And that so far 117 new houses have been built, and eight dwellings were relocated into better places due to vulnerability reasons.

In the seaside neighborhood of Miraflores, where seven houses will be soon completed, they continue on with mantainance works in buildings, street cleaning , and repairs in the sewers.

In order revert the impact on the air due to the gasses spread by the “Ernesto Che Guevara” nickel processing plant, they keep working on the maintainance of the purification networks of the areas of material processing, and the reduction ovens.

With the goal of lessening the contamination of Moa bay and the coastal line, they have an investment to channel fuel wastes from Moa business unit.

On the othet hand, the Moa-Niquel joint venture put to work 33 projects aimed at sustituting equipments and repair works to guarantee the operations, with a budget that surpasses 18 800 USD.

This integrated plan that relied on the management of knowledge and research, reached 24 scientific and technical services, 17 projects which comprise studies on risk and vulnerabilities, including two international projects.

Roberto Ortiz del Toro
Author: Roberto Ortiz del ToroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

The weather

Latest news

  • Moa’s comprehensive development program keep improving

    Several actions are underway in Moa as part of the comprehensive development plan of that municipality in the Cuban province of Holguin. Such works aim at solving vulnerabilities in areas of that industrial - mining region and thus raise the people’s living strandard.

  • Cuba wins Bitacora tourism award in Argentina

    Cuba on Thursday won the Silver Bitacora Award in the category of Best Foreign Tourist Destination Promoted in Argentina. At the gala of the 14th edition of the prestigious awards, the Caribbean island was also recognized in the Best Wholesale Operator category, due to Havanatur's work to develop the tourism industry this year.

  • Two concerts by New Orleans' jazz musicians in Havana

    American jazz musician Jon Cleary and his trio, that will make their debut in Havana, will give two concerts together with Cuban pianist Ernan Lopez Nussa, according to organizers.

  • Cuba reiterates in The Hague its rejection of mass destruction weapons

    Cuba reiterated at The Hague today its rejection of the use of weapons of mass destruction, on the Day of Remembrance for All Victims of Chemical Warfare.

  • Cuba’s truth exposes latest slanders by the U.S. government

    Clear evidence was screened last night, on Cuban television’s nightly news, exposing the new slander campaign to discredit Cuba launched by the United States government, which this time uses the detention of the counterrevolutionary Jose Daniel Ferrer as a pretext.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2019 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.