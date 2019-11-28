Holguin: new offer at El Niquel shop in hard currency

With the opening a shop in hard currency, Holguin became the third Cuban province to having this new service, after Havana and Santiago de Cuba. When the ribbon was cut at El Niquel shop, a line was waiting outside to browse and buy, starting ten of the morning of Septem,ber 28th.

A wide range of home appliances is offered, in which are includes refrigerators, TV sets, freezers, air conditioning , mircowave ovens, among others.

For its space, the second floor of "El Niquel" was chosen for this experience in the commercialize state-of-the-art home appliances.

The stores have supplies enough to face the demand, said the managers of the Tiendas Caribe chain, to which El Niquel belong to.

Recognized trades world wide are in the shelves of El Niquel, among them Panasonic, LG, Samsung, Daewoo, Ocean and RCA.

In the few days will reach at Holguin the highly demanded electric scooters and electric motorcycles, which have become an ideal means of transportation, mainly after the hardening of the US blocakde of Cuba, which hits fuel supply.