History and culture preserved at Holguin museums

The museums of the city of Holguin keep historic documents of signifcant events that have transcend over time. Out there the people can admire objests of the local heritage and cultural hife, of arts and history taken place in thsi northeastern Cuban province.

The historic center of the former Hato de San Isidoro, has heritage buildings that recall sevaral events over time and become daily scenarios of meetings and commemorations of current generations.

Such is the case of the iconic museum La Periquera, the place where the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz, born in Biran on August 13, 1926, delivered his first speech to the people of Holguín on February 26, 1959, in whose words he will list the main projects that this territory would have in terms of Health, Education, Culture and Sports and in other branches of society.

This museum has opened a photo exhibit that comprises the life and work of the Commander in Chief.

Holguín also has the Natural Sciences Museum, the Calixto García birthplace museum and the Lieutenant Governor House, which are inserted into the cultural life of the so-called city of parks, with about 300 thousand inhabitants.

The eastern city also treasures invaluable articles including the didgeridoo, a musical instrument used by the Australian Indians and the uniform worn by Calixto Garcia, a Holguin patriot known as the General of the Three Wars for his courageous actions in defense of the definitive national sovereignty since 1868 deeds.

These buildings are a benchmark for the learning of new generations and the safeguarding of the autochthonous values of the territory, explained to the ACN Maria Isabel Fernandez, a visitor to the museums with her first grade students of the Hilda Torres elementary school.



Holguín is the third most populated territory in Cuba after Havana and Santiago de Cuba, in which around 700 historic and heritage buildings and sites are registered, which are protected through programs promoted by the Provincial Office of Monuments. / By Eileen Molina - ACN.