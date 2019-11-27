The Urbano Noris sugar mill starts operations in Holguin

The machines and means of transportation started operations to secure the raw material needed by the Urbano Noris sugar mill, the second one in Holguin province to joining the 2019-2020 season.

“We already began milling and so far everything’s fine,” said Lazaro Rodriguez, who runs that sugar factory. The also engineer added that they “are still fitting things out after having properly completed the repair works. In this repair we made the full maintainance of the boilers and other areas of production, which underwent failures last season”.

The Urbano Noris sugar mill, located in the homonimous municipality, is committed to producing more than 47 200 metric tones this season.

The Urbano Noris sugar mill and the "Cristino Naranjo" are the only ones so far operating in the province, the other three ones will do it in the near future. / By Luis Enrique Diaz - Al día / Translated by Radio Angulo.