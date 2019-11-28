An orchid garden for the Holguin Botanical Garden

An orchid garden is underway at the Botanical Garden of Holguin. Such a project is part of the actions to boost the protection and study of the population of this species in this notheastern provionce.

This new space will join the more than 300 varieties of vegetables found at the Garden, located in Valle de Mayabe, a few kilometers away Holguin downtown.

The orchid garden will include more than 30 species, among them Atopoglossum prostratum.H. Stenzel, which is endemic to some mountains of the province of Holguin, said Bertty Juan, a specialist of the provincial branch of the Research and Environment Center.

This space will comprise as well foreing varieties like Epidendrum Enciyclia, which grow in the Tropical area of the Américas, which stand out for their varieties and colors.

The collection also includes 38 species of bromelias, a plant originally from South America, whic stand out for its ornamental use in Brasil and other countries, said the specialist.

The Botanical Garden of Holguin that comprises 50 hectares shows a varied range of plants like the cactus, the fern, the malang and many fruit bearing trees and timber ones.

The Botanical Garden of Holguin that will tun 25 next January has scheduled offers for the population, among the services given commercialization of plants, training cuurses, tours and hiring of spaces for family reunion and events organized by institutions.